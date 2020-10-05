Kenyatta Says Won't Allow U.S. to Launch Drone Strikes From Kenya

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has said his government will not allow the United States of America to launch drone strikes from Kenya in the war against terrorism because it is not necessary.

Kenyatta, who spoke during an interview with France 24, noted that terrorism no longer poses a huge threat in Kenya, adding that there are no known terror bases in the country.

"We are not at that level where we have terrorist incursions we don't have terrorist bases, the US has not even requested authorization to have done strikes within Kenyan territory and I would not accept it because it is not necessary," he said.

"There is no intention by the US and Kenya to have done strikes within Kenya," Kenyatta added.

He further noted that his administration has made huge strides in ending terrorism in the country with the aid of various international partners.

"Over the last two years, Kenya security forces working together with international partners, have greatly reduced incidences of attacks in the country, we have made major progress, not to say the attack is over," he said.

According to a report by New York Times released in September, senior US officials were quoted saying the US military's Africa Command is seeking authority to carry out armed drone strikes targeting Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab fighters in Kenya.