Malawi Football Season Kicks Off Nov 14 With Charity Shield

5 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The 2020/2021 Malawi football season is expected to kick start on November 14 2020 with the Ecobank sponsored Charity Shield, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced.

The season which was supposed to kick off in March was put on hold following a government directive to suspend all sporting activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

FAM executive committee meeting which took place on Saturday at Chatonda Lodge in Chintheche, Nkhata-Bay resolved that the season, which will run up to July, 2021, will start with the Charity Shield on 14-15 November and the TNM Super League will kick off a week later.

The meeting also resolved to allocate K62.2 million towards Super League Referees and Match Organization costs. This is because the league will start without spectators, hence no gate collections from where payments for referees, security personnel, first aiders and other stake holders are realised.

"On top of giving Super League of Malawi K15 million for operations as well as K10 million to each of the 16 clubs, FAM Executive decided to allocate an extra 62.2 million Kwacha towards referees and organization costs.

"Since the league will start without fans, there will be need for special funds to cater for referees and other match expenses which are normally covered by gate revenue. So, this is why we have decided to allocate the contingency money for this purpose to enable us start football," explained FAM General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda.

