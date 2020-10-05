Ghana: Work Begins On 83.5 Kilometre Kumasi-Obuasi Standard Gauge Railway

2 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — A ground breaking ceremony for the construction of an 83.5 kilometres first phase Kumasi to Obuasi section of the new standard gauge railway line has been performed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The project formed part of other standard gauge rail lines being constructed across the country by the government into which two billion dollars has been invested.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Kaase, a suburb of Kumasi, said the government was committed to changing the face of the railway sector in the country.

He said the government had laid a solid foundation in the sector considering the numerous railway line projects that had been embarked on in the few years in power.

The President said the construction of the railway line would revive the industrial town of Kaase calling for the support of chiefs in beneficiary areas.

The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, explained that, the Kumasi to Obuasi project was part of the new standard gauge Western Line, which is being developed from Sekondi-Takoradi to Kumasi.

He noted that, the first train to Kumasi arrived in 1903 and it was a narrow gauge which has remained unchanged for several decades until the project.

Mr Ghartey said the situation had been the same in all parts of the country; however, the country would see standard gauge railway lines being constructed, with the primary aim of building upon the country's transport network and boosting economic activities and reduce travel time for commuters and goods.

He noted that, government has been successful to a large extent in moving the country away from its colonial narrow gauge rail lines to standard gauge, constructing several kilometers of railway lines and rehabilitating many others.

The Board Chairman of David Walter Limited, the contractor for the project, Mr David Asante, expressed his gratitude to the government for trusting their capability and professionalism and awarding the contract to his company.

He called for more consideration from government to indigenous companies and promote the private sector.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.