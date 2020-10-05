Ghana: 2020/2021 Cocoa Crop Season Begins Today

2 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Cocoa Board has announced the commencement of the 2020/2021 main crop season effective today, Friday, October 2, 2020.

The opening of the season comes on the heels of the signing of a US$1.3-billion loan facility for the purchase of cocoa beans for the year under review.

The Board is estimating to purchase 900,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans with the amount it has secured from 28 international banks.

The government last week increased the producer price of cocoa by 28 percent, which translates into GH₵10, 560 from GH₵8, 240 per ton.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, announced the prices.

"The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is GH₵316.80 per load of 30 kilogrammes for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or GH₵660 per bag of 64kilogrammes gross," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.