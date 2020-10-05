Ghana: 2020/2021 Cocoa Crop Season Begins Today

The Ghana Cocoa Board has announced the commencement of the 2020/2021 main crop season effective today, Friday, October 2, 2020.

The opening of the season comes on the heels of the signing of a US$1.3-billion loan facility for the purchase of cocoa beans for the year under review.

The Board is estimating to purchase 900,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans with the amount it has secured from 28 international banks.

The government last week increased the producer price of cocoa by 28 percent, which translates into GH₵10, 560 from GH₵8, 240 per ton.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, announced the prices.

"The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is GH₵316.80 per load of 30 kilogrammes for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or GH₵660 per bag of 64kilogrammes gross," he said.