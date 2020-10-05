Ghana: Alfred Kotey's Burial Sat.

2 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Final funeral rites of late boxing legend, Alfred Kotey, comes off on October 3, 2020, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The former WBO bantamweight champion was supposed to be buried in the USA on Saturday, August 29, but the date was deferred - giving the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) the opportunity to hold simultaneous funeral at the Boxing Arena tomorrow.

With the new date, GBA is expected to deliver a memorable funeral ceremony for the boxing icon - and it is expected to be attended by hundreds of boxing lovers.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, a passionate follower of the pugilistic sport, is expected to grace the memorial event.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.