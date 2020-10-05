Ghana: Alfred Kotey's Burial Sat.

Final funeral rites of late boxing legend, Alfred Kotey, comes off on October 3, 2020, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The former WBO bantamweight champion was supposed to be buried in the USA on Saturday, August 29, but the date was deferred - giving the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) the opportunity to hold simultaneous funeral at the Boxing Arena tomorrow.

With the new date, GBA is expected to deliver a memorable funeral ceremony for the boxing icon - and it is expected to be attended by hundreds of boxing lovers.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, a passionate follower of the pugilistic sport, is expected to grace the memorial event.