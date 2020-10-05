Ghana: Stars Take On Qatar On Oct. 12

2 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana has lined up a friendly against Qatar on Monday, October 12, in Antalya, Turkey.

The 2022 World Cup hosts, comes in to replace Equatorial Guinea who pulled out of a similar friendly, over travelling restrictions.

The Black Stars were scheduled to play Mali on Friday, October 9, and Equatorial Guinea three days later in next month's FIFA International window (except for European countries) but the latter pulled out of the game, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country.

Qatar, who have a game against India on October 8, will take on Ghana on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The two countries will use the friendly to prepare for their respective international competitions in November.

Ghana have an Africa Cup of Nations double header against Sudan in November and these two matches in Turkey, would be useful for Coach C.K. Akonnor who has yet to play a game since his appointment in January, this year.

Ghana top Group F with six points following victories against South Africa in Cape Coast and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

