Ethiopia: Airlines Introduces Covid-19 Medical Insurance

2 October 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced a medical cover for Covid-19 in its bid to boost passengers' confidence.

The airline, the largest in Africa, said the insurance scheme, dubbed Sheba Comfort, is part of the carrier's "extra security measure to protect passengers and ensure that they travel with peace of mind."

The cover includes costs for repatriation, evacuation, and quarantine for all passengers booked with the airline's tickets on its international flights from October 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

"Passengers will have their medical expenses up to 100,000 euros ($117,500) covered if they are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel, in addition to quarantine costs up to 150 euros ($175.73) per day for a maximum of 14 days," Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.

Sheba Comfort also includes repatriation and evacuation services besides daily assistance through the airline's hotline.

"We are glad to be among the pioneer global airlines to introduce this extra security measure and provide global cover for Covid-19 with a view to boosting passengers' confidence," said the airline's Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam.

"Our Sheba Comfort insurance scheme is part of the measures we have been taking to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers on the ground and onboard. As travel safety continues to evolve by the day, we will always be at the forefront of adopting all necessary changes to ensure the safety of our passengers is our top priority."

Resumption of flights

Ethiopian joins global carriers such as Emirates that are offering Covid-19 medical cover to passengers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the aviation sector the hardest with airlines forced to ground their fleets after countries closed their borders.

As countries reopen, a majority require that travellers possess coronavirus negative certificates and proof of Covid-19 insurance to be allowed entry.

The Sheba Comfort insurance scheme, introduced in collaboration with AXA Partner and Awash Insurance Company, is valid for 92 days for a round trip and 31 days for a one-way trip.

Ethiopian Airlines operates about 127 passenger and cargo destinations across the five continents.

The airline has also unveiled a spacious terminal at its hub in Addis Ababa to enhance its biosafety and security as part of its fight Covid-19 spread.

