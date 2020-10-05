Somalia: Al-Shabaab Burn Two Trucks Transporting Charcoal in Lower Shabelle Region

Al-Shabaab militant group on Saturday burnt two trucks which were carrying charcoal in Lower Shabelle region.

According to a resident who wished to remain anonymous told Radio Dalsan on the phone the drivers of the two trucks and the turned boys run for their lives before the trucks were set on fire.

"Al-Shabaab burnt two trucks vehicles together with coal the trucks were transporting the coal to Mogadishu," the resident told Radio Dalsan.

The incident happened at Yaq-Bariweyne town which is in the Lower Shabelle region. It is said the trucks belonged to individuals and were used for business.

The Somali army, alongside the African Union peacekeeping troops in Somalia, has been battling Al-Shabaab militants, which still controls some parts of rural areas in southern Somalia and often attack military and civilian targets in the country.

The Somali government and African Union Mission (AMISOM) have vowed to end the siege, but they still control several towns in Southern and central Somalia.