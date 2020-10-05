Somalia: 157 New Covid-19 Cases Reported

4 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has reported 157 more Covid-19 infections in the past five days raising the total number of confirmed cases in the horn of the African country to 3,745.

The ministry of health said in a statement the country had recorded zero deaths the past weeks making the number of the fatalities still stand at 99.

The total number of recovered patients increased by 64 to reach 3,010. As of October 4, the country had tested a total of 2,704 samples for the coronavirus.

Puntland state accounted for 134 of the new cases, Somaliland 20, Benadir 2, and Galmudug one case.

