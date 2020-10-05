Sudan: Head of SC Leaves for Kuwait

4 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan left, Sunday, for the State of Kuwait in a short visit during which he will pay condolence to H.H, Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on the death of H.H Amir, Al-Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah who passed away last December.

The Head of the Sovereignty Council will also congratulate H.H Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah on the occasion of assuming office as Amir of the State of Kuwait.

