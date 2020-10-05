Sudan: UN - Sudan Must Ratify Human Rights Conventions

4 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Independent United Nations Expert on the human rights situation in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, has called on Sudan to ratify international human rights conventions, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention Against Torture.

In his report to the UN Human Rights Council at the 45th session on Friday, he also called on Khartoum to consider ratifying and cooperating with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

In his report, Nononsi urges the Sudanese government to establish the 12 independent commissions stipulated in the Constitutional Document, especially the ones concerned with peace, legal reforms, transitional justice, human rights, and women's rights.

The human rights expert called on the international community to support the Sudanese government to develop and implement a comprehensive transitional justice plan, including the prosecution of perpetrators of human rights violations. There is also a need for assistance in the initiation of a comprehensive and victim-centred transitional justice process, led by the Transitional Justice Commission to address past abuses, including gender-based violence.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, expressed her concern about the continuing cases of tribal conflict in a number of regions in Sudan, especially recent attacks on sit-ins in Darfur. Despite this, she praised the government's response to protesters' demands.

The report calls for the lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on the country due to Sudan remaining on list of State sponsors of terrorism of the USA: "Although the sanctions were put in place to encourage behavioural change and were meant to respect and promote international law, they have proven catastrophic for the most vulnerable groups and have led to reinforce the power of oppressive elites of the former regime."

Bachelet also welcomed the positive developments in Sudan, praising the government's cooperation, especially through the opening of the country offices of the UN Human Rights Commission, which has already started its work.

On September 23, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet signed an agreement with the government of Sudan to open a UN Human Rights Office in Khartoum and field offices in Darfur, Blue Nile, Southern Kordofan and East Sudan.

CEDAW

The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) is an international treaty adopted in 1979 by the UN General Assembly. Described as an international bill of rights for women, it was instituted on 3 September 1981 and has been ratified by 189 states.

The USA and Palau have signed, but not ratified CEDAW. The Holy See of Rome, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, and Tonga did not sign the treaty.

The regime of Omar Al Bashir, ousted in April 11 last year, was opposed to the equation of men and women. In February 2017, Islamist groups strongly resisted constitutional amendments that would give women more rights in marriage and inheritance affairs.

In post-Al Bashir's Sudan, feminists have appealed for Sudan's new government to sign the Convention, more women participation in the government, and in the peace negotiations more than once.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.