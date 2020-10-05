Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Inaugurates New Olympic Stadium Ahead of 2023 Afcon

Côte d'Ivoire inaugurated on Saturday (3 October 2020) its new 60,000-seat Olympic stadium, built with the help of China, in Ebimpe, on the outskirts of Abidjan. It will be used for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be hosted by the West African country.

The inauguration ceremony, including a huge dance and music show, witnessed the attendance of of 50,000 people, led by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

"I'm proud and happy of the Chinese - Ivorian cooperation that produced this architectural gem," President Ouattara said.

The Ebimpe stadium has become the largest stadium in Côte d'Ivoire, dethroning the famous Felix Houphouët-Boigny stadium located in the center of Abidjan. It will host the opening and final matches of the 2023 AFCON

Built on 20 hectares, the new Olympic stadium is a building immersed in magnificent greenery. It is 61 meters high over three levels and can accommodate up to 60,000 spectators. It took almost four years for its construction to be completed. It lies in Anyama zone, on the northern outskirts of the Ivorian economic capital.