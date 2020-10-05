Sudan: Public Prosecution Congratulates Sudanese People On Peace

Khartoum — Public Prosecution has congrtulated the Sudanese people for signing final peace agreement.

calling for the continuity of efforts to include SPLM Wing of Abdel Wahid Mohamed Noor and SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz Al-Hilo to join peace process.

The Public prosecution said in a press release that the signing of peace protocols represented the right step towards implementation of the constitutional document on ground.

The public prosecution stated that war left behind accumulated heavy burden of human rights violation particularly, in Darfur and other areas.

It affirmed that talking about the rule of law couldn't be isolated from peace. The public prosecution undrlined that the signed peace protocols setup integrated clear solutions and settlement for all disputed issues in Darfur, East, North, Center and other areas of the country.

Meanwhile the public prosecution called for the implementation of peace protocols on the ground.