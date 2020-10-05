South Africa: Competition Set to Heat Up as Idols SA Top 10 is Announced

5 October 2020
Tonight’s show brought with it a few firsts of the season – the first round of live-show eliminations for Idols SA season 16, as well as the first of the shows to have a live audience, much to the excitement of the judges.

Unfortunately, though, after two weeks of exceptional performances, it was the end of the road for six of the contestants as the Top 10 was announced. Tonight, we said goodbye to Zahn-Reece, Qhawe, Ethan, Dee, Jerodine and Melanin, who all did not secure enough votes to make it through to the next round.

The Top 10, as chosen by the voters, is made up of ZanoThando, Brandon, Succedor, Mr Music, Zama, Ntokozo, Be, Bongi, Jooma and Ndoni.

Of course, there were surprises, with judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung saying there are people in the Top 10 that he did not expect to make it through, and Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi saying they are glad that they do not have to be the ones voting. “We give the comments about the singing, South Africans fall in love with the voices,” Randall said.

Says Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net: “The fans have spoken, but with the level of talent we have this year, I know it was not an easy decision to make,” she said. “I am glad that this is not the end of the road for the eliminated contestants – Idols has always prided itself on being the launchpad for new talent, so I know this is not the last we are going to see of these exceptional singers. Our guest performances tonight were testament to that,” she adds.

During tonight’s show, idols alumni Lungisa Xhamela and Nosipho, Loyiso Gijana and Rethabile Khumalo joined the likes of Langa Mavuso, Master KG, Nomcebo, Manu WorldStar, Mr Luu and MSK, MFR Souls, Bontle Smith, Kamo Mphela as guest performers, proving that Idols SA, indeed, does open the doors to the world of showbiz.

“For the Top 10, the competition is only going to get tougher going forward and it will be up to them to prove they have what it takes to be the next SA Idol,” concludes Philiso.

Next week, viewers can look forward to more performances from the Top 10 contestants, following which another round of voting will resume. But for this week, there will be no voting, giving fans a chance to reflect on their favourites’ past performances.

