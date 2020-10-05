South Africa: Police Minister Demands an Eye for an Eye, Hoping He Himself Won't Be Blinded

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The funeral service for Anti-Gang Unit Section Head, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, served not only as a platform for remembrance, but a public firing of the first shot by Bheki Cele in a 'war' against criminals and corrupt cops.

The much-decorated and loved Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was investigating the entanglement of corrupt gun-running cops and criminal syndicates, was assassinated outside his house on 20 September 2020. He was buried on Saturday 3 October.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele is an idiosyncratic funeral orator. He speaks with no notes, from the heart, and the listener must allow the mind to glide like water into the various tributaries that flow from his mind.

One thing he did make clear, however, at the official funeral of Kinnear at the Every Nation Church in Goodwood on Saturday, is that a tipping point had been reached.

The audacious assassination, said Cele, was the equivalent of a declaration of war.

Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya represented the SAPS, with most of the police top brass in attendance.

Criminals, said General Cele, had "declared war against humanity and against human beings".

He had heard what had been preached earlier about seeking justice rather than revenge. He read...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

