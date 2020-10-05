South Africa: Community Patrollers Join the Police in Weekend Operations As They Arrest Over 1260 Suspects and Recover 25 Unlicensed Firearms

press release

Community Patrollers who volunteer their time to fight crime in Gauteng sacrificed the weekend and joined various law enforcement agencies during operations that led to the arrest of more than 1260 suspects and the recovery of more than 25 unlicensed firearms.

The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Ms Faith Mazibuko and Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of the police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela led the intensified Operation O Kae Molao joint forces when they took to the streets of Daveyton and Putfontein, in Ekurhuleni, on Saturday evening. These operations which included roadblocks, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, stop and searches resulted to the arrest of more than 296 suspects in Ekurhuleni. The team also seized drugs, dagga and four cars impounded for suspected to be stolen and unroadworthy vehicles.

The Police in Tshwane stamped the authority of the state and reclaimed the streets of Tshwane by arresting four hundred and fourteen (414) suspects over the weekend. High density operations were conducted at various areas from Friday evening till Saturday morning. There was a cordon and search at Kinsley Hostel, Nkandla Hostel and Tru Hostel. The cordon and search was followed by stop and searches, high visibility, closing of illegal liquor outlets and monitoring of the curfew. During the raid at the hostels, seven suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, eight liquor outlets were closed, five R1 live ammunitions and a toy gun were found abandoned. Other suspects were arrested for crime ranging from possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, assault, theft, malicious damage to property, murder, armed robbery, driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of unlicensed firearm.

A total of one hundred and thirty-three (133) suspects were arrested in Johannesburg (including Soweto). The arrests were effected for offences ranging from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault common, house breaking and theft, possession of a hijacked vehicle, pointing of a firearm, house robbery, defeating the ends of justice, intimidation, possession of drugs, dealing in liquor without licence as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Joint intelligence-driven operations yielded positive results in West Rand where more than two hundred (200) suspects were arrested for crime ranging from assault, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs.

Two hundred and fifteen (215) suspects were arrested in Sedibeng. These suspects were arrested as various law enforcement agencies embarked on operations that included raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects, roadblocks and stop and searches. Those arrested were found to have committed crimes that include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault common, malicious damage to property, murder, violation of protection order, possession of dagga, possession of drugs, public violence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, armed robbery and pointing of firearm.

Police management in the Province noted with appreciation the involvement of the community in the fight against crime and believe that together we can bring crime to its minimal.

The arrested suspects will appear in various Magistrate Courts in due course.