Somalia: New PM Leaves the Country for Kuwait

The new Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has left Mogadishu for Kuwait on Sunday, first foreign trip since he took office last week.

Roble will condole with the gulf nation after the death of their Emir, Sheikh Sabah, who passed away at US hospital at the edge of 91.

Somali premier is expected to meet with the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Saba during his stay, according to a statement from his office.

Roble replaced Khaire who was booted out by parliament through a motion of no confidence table following differences with Farmajo over the election model.