Tanzania: Electoral Body Suspends Tundu Lissu's Presidential Campaign

2 October 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Christopher Kidanka

Tanzanian main opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has been suspended from election campaign activities for seven days after he was accused of making seditious statements during one of his rallies.

In a statement on Friday, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) said Mr Lissu will remain suspended effective October 3, 2020, for breaching the elections code of ethics.

NEC's Ethics Committee secretary Emmanuel Kawishe said the commission had received complaints from two political parties - the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) - regarding statements made by the Chadema candidate at a rally in northern Mara region.

Mr Lissu is alleged to have claimed that President John Magufuli had convened a meeting with elections returning officers, referred to as district executive directors (DEDs), in the capital Dodoma to plot on the elections. The DEDs are appointed by the president.

Mr Kawishe said the committee wrote Chadema informing Mr Lissu to file his defence but the party's secretary-general said the letter should have been addressed to the presidential candidate personally and not the party.

"The Ethics Committee is satisfied that notice for breach of code of ethics presented to the party is right according to Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania (1977) because Mr Tundu Lissu has been sponsored by Chadema to run for president," Mr Kawishe said.

He said all complaints with regards to campaign processes are channelled through secretaries-general of political parties.

"Eleven members out of 15 have agreed that the complaints were presented according to the procedure, while two said the presentation did not follow procedure," reads the statement.

The Ethics Committee said it found the presidential candidate is guilty of making seditious remarks, violating section 21(a) and (n) of the code of ethics for presidential, parliamentarian and councillorship elections.

Mr Lissu, who can appeal against the decision to Appellate Committee, is allowed to return to the campaign trail on October 9.

On Thursday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro directed Mr Lissu to report to Moshi Police Station for interrogation after he was accused of scolding the police when his convoy was hit by teargas on his way to Mara earlier this week.

In Dar es Salaam, on Thursday, the chief of criminal investigation officer Camillus Wambura also summoned Mr Lissu over the same allegations but his boss, Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa revoked the summons on Friday morning saying there was no need for fresh summons after the IGP's directive.

Tanzania will hold its general election on October 28.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.