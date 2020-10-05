Somalia: Qatar Renews Support for Somalia to Build State of Institutions, Rule of Law

4 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The State of Qatar has renewed its support for brotherly Somalia and its continuation to provide the necessary support to contribute to building a state of institutions and the rule of law, which ensures that Somalis enjoy all their rights with respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia.

The State of Qatar welcomed the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia Isha Dyfan's acknowledgment of the progress made by the Somali authorities in extending the authority of the state by establishing governmental institutions and political processes, improving security, and demonstrating their commitment to human rights and social and economic development, as well as its willingness to conduct a constructive and cooperative dialogue with the United Nations human rights mechanisms and to submit periodic national reports to a number of these mechanisms.

This came in the State of Qatar's speech delivered by HE the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Ambassador Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, in an interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia, during the 45th session of the Human Rights Council.

His Excellency said, in order to preserve the gains and achievements that have been made, and to enhance the ability to face challenges, foremost among which are security threats, terrorism, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, drought, floods and food insecurity, all Somali parties are called on to reject differences and strengthen efforts aimed at consolidating national reconciliation and moving forward with the political process.

He also renewed the State of Qatar's call to the international community to provide support and technical assistance to enhance capacity-building for Somali institutions concerned with human rights, in order to help them develop their capabilities and efforts to implement their national and international obligations, in addition to continuing to provide relief and development aid.

HE the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva expressed thanks to the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia Isha Dyfan for her efforts and review of her report on the situation of human rights in Somalia and appreciated the conclusions and recommendations contained therein.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.