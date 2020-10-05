Kenya: New Gor Mahia Striker Wants to Be the 'Next Olunga'

New Gor Mahia striker Benson Ochieng Oluoch, popularly known as Benson Omala, says he is still over the moon after he was named among the reserves by Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi.

Ochieng, 18, is among the six players included in the reserve list for the upcoming friendly against Zambia set to be played on October 13 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The former Western Stima ace could get the nod to join the main team sooner as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) continue to grapple with the dilemma whether star striker Michael Olunga, who plies his trade with Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, will be available.

Other players whose availability is in doubt are captain Victor Wanyama who plays for Montreal Impact in Canada, Johanna Omolo who turns out for Cercle Brugge in Belgium and experienced goalkeeper Arnold Origi - who based in Finland and plays for top-tier club HIFK.

Oluoch, who joined Gor Mahia recently from Western Stima, says he is happy with the call-up and ready to serve the nation.

"I am overjoyed. To be included in the reserve squad of the national team is good recognition in itself. I am still very young and the call-up, therefore, means the technical bench recognises my ability and that is very satisfying and fulfilling at the same time," Omala said.

Omala is inspired by Olunga but is quick to point out that he is also a good striker by his own standards.

Olunga's exploits

Olunga finished the 2015 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season as the club's top scorer with 19 goals and he moved to Swedish giants Djurgardens the following year.

He would later move to Chinese moneybags Guizhou Zhicheng and had short stint at Spanish side Girona. This is the sort of trajectory Oluoch is eager to follow in his career.

"He (Olunga) did very well locally and has continued to shine in every league he has played in abroad and that is exactly the same career progress I want for myself. He has inspired me and I hope to achieve what he has done or more," Oluoch said.

"I know I am a good striker too and I have the potential to do even better. I might be young but I believe I am the next best striker to come out of Kenya," he confidently added.

Omala gained recognition while featuring for Kisumu-based Manyatta United in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Tournament in 2019 where he emerged as the Nyanza region top scorer as well as the nationals top scorer.

He would then join KPL-side Western Stima where his star continued shining and he became the youngest player to win the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of the month for his outstanding performance in December 2019.

The national team is expected to hit camp from Saturday and Omala remains optimistic that he will be among those that start preparations for the international friendly match against Zambia.