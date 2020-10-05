Kenya: Kip Keino Classic - World Record Holder Chepkoech Floors Steeple Field to Cruise to Victory

3 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech was peerless as she cruised to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase, flooring the entire field to finish in a time of 9:29.05, finishing ahead of former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng.

Chepkoech led from gun to tape, commanding the race with utmost ease and no one able to catch up with her.

Kiyeng, the 2015 World Champion clocked 9:34.07 to finish second while Rosephiline Chepngetich was third in 9:46.14.

"I am happy to win though my target was to run below 9:10. However, we could not do it because the weather was very tough today but all in all, I am pleased with how I ran. Finishing the season with a win at home is something good," said the reigning world champion.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.