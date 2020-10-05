Kenyans Mourn Fallen Football Administrator Mohammed Omar

2 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football leaders have united in sending their condolences to the family of Caf match commissioner Mohammed Omar who passed away suddenly on Friday.

The long-serving football administrator passed on after a short illness at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa.

He served in various other capacities for close to two decades including as FKF Coast Region National Executive Committee (NEC) member between 2011 and 2016.

"Omar has diligently served Kenyan football as an administrator for over two decades playing a big role in ensuring that the game grows not only in the coast region but also at the national level," said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

"I worked with Omar during my tenure as president of Football Kenya Federation and him serving as a NEC member and he was always a honest servant of the game and a team player, always ready to perform his duties at any time," added former FKF president Sam Nyamweya.

Former Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye added: "Omar was a rare breed. He valued relationships. He spent his own resources developing the game and reasoned out his side of the bargain without creating squabbles. He is a rare gem and will be missed."

Former FKF vice-president Twaha Mbarak said he will "miss Omar."

"He had the passion to develop football across the country and especially in Mombasa. He worked so hard and never was he mentioned in bad taste or with scandals."

Omar, 63, leaves behind his wife and four children - Omar, Yusuf, Ahmed and Talal. He was buried on Friday at Kilifi Mjini Cemetery.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

