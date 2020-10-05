South Africa: What's the Beef With African Rainbow Capital's Management Fee?

analysis

ARC seemed a bit puzzled by the pushback from investors, as the basis for calculating the fee hasn't changed since inception.

Nobody likes fees, particularly those galling management fees that whittle away at investments. But seldom has SA seen the level of outrage that greeted African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments' announcement of a R750-million rights issue last month - a good portion of which was aimed at settling outstanding fees owed to the managers of its investment fund.

While the black-empowered investment group backtracked spectacularly following the outcry, it still highlighted the magnitude of the fees and the lack of value delivered to shareholders since it listed three years ago. The fee will still be paid - from internal cash resources - while the proceeds from the rights issue will now be used to shore up capital, fund existing investments and any new opportunities that crop up. Really, that's just a juggling act.

A bit of background: ARC was created in 2015 and listed with much fanfare two years later due to the top-notch pedigree of its leadership. Apart from the empowerment credentials of billionaire founder Patrice Motsepe, the company is led by former Sanlam CEO Johan van Zyl and...