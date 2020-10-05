South Africa: What's the Beef With African Rainbow Capital's Management Fee?

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Gunnion

ARC seemed a bit puzzled by the pushback from investors, as the basis for calculating the fee hasn't changed since inception.

Nobody likes fees, particularly those galling management fees that whittle away at investments. But seldom has SA seen the level of outrage that greeted African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments' announcement of a R750-million rights issue last month - a good portion of which was aimed at settling outstanding fees owed to the managers of its investment fund.

While the black-empowered investment group backtracked spectacularly following the outcry, it still highlighted the magnitude of the fees and the lack of value delivered to shareholders since it listed three years ago. The fee will still be paid - from internal cash resources - while the proceeds from the rights issue will now be used to shore up capital, fund existing investments and any new opportunities that crop up. Really, that's just a juggling act.

A bit of background: ARC was created in 2015 and listed with much fanfare two years later due to the top-notch pedigree of its leadership. Apart from the empowerment credentials of billionaire founder Patrice Motsepe, the company is led by former Sanlam CEO Johan van Zyl and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.