South Africa: Nedlac Is Nothing More Than an Insiders' Talk Shop for the Well-Heeled

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Gavin Hartford

Nedlac's politics boil down to nothing more than the leaders' club approving what government must do in any event. Nedlac itself, and indeed the stakeholders who breathe life into it, is no longer fit for purpose. It represents yesterday's leaders, locked into a prism of yesterday's can-do and can't-do ideas, bonded together by an unrepresentative Nedlac straitjacket, in a dance of stakeholder engagement and blame games.

State of our nation: How to begin the journey of healing as an African nation in creation

If you are feeling pregnant with hope or expectation of a new dawn rising from Nedlac, don't hold your breath. Don't even bother to pray. It won't help. There will be nothing that comes from the insiders' talk shop that fundamentally alters our downward trajectory. Not a word. It will be more of the same: lots of fanfare to simply announce more government expenditure and debt, and some new privatisation and competition perhaps. None of the core levers of our social dislocation, our gross inequality and race-class-insider-outsider division, which drive our dissonance and social discord, will be addressed. There will be no fundamental, primary trade-offs to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.