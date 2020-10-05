South Africa: Nedlac Is Nothing More Than an Insiders' Talk Shop for the Well-Heeled

opinion

Nedlac's politics boil down to nothing more than the leaders' club approving what government must do in any event. Nedlac itself, and indeed the stakeholders who breathe life into it, is no longer fit for purpose. It represents yesterday's leaders, locked into a prism of yesterday's can-do and can't-do ideas, bonded together by an unrepresentative Nedlac straitjacket, in a dance of stakeholder engagement and blame games.

If you are feeling pregnant with hope or expectation of a new dawn rising from Nedlac, don't hold your breath. Don't even bother to pray. It won't help. There will be nothing that comes from the insiders' talk shop that fundamentally alters our downward trajectory. Not a word. It will be more of the same: lots of fanfare to simply announce more government expenditure and debt, and some new privatisation and competition perhaps. None of the core levers of our social dislocation, our gross inequality and race-class-insider-outsider division, which drive our dissonance and social discord, will be addressed. There will be no fundamental, primary trade-offs to...