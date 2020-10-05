Sudan: SC Deputy Chairman Meets French Envoy

4 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo met, Sunday, at his residence, in Juba, the French Envoy who represented his country in peace agreement signing celebrations.

Daglo called on France to double its efforts to support peace in Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan to maintain stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the French diplomat conveyed to Daglo the congratulations of his country on the occasion of signing the peace agreement, lauding his efforts for realization of peace in Sudan and South Sudan.

He pointed out that his country will work with the international community to back up implementation of the peace agreement in Sudan, besides, the continuation of the poor-families support program for the next two years.

The meeting, further, discussed the file of the non- signatories of the agreement.

