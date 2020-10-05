Sudan: Dahya Announces Availing Safety Areas for Floods Affected Population

Khartoum — Director of Ministry of Social Development in Khartoum State Dr. Abu-Bakr Koko Dahya has announced the determination of Khartoum state to avail safety areas and permanent strategic solutions for all floods affected population in the state.

The director of the ministry uncovered that package of programs including social and humanitarian projects would be implemented in upcoming days by the state to make social peace a reality under breezes of peace.

This came when Dahya inaugurated Sunday Dr. Amar Omar's initiative to support flood affected pupation at Jewel Awlia Locality in Khartoum State.