Sudan: FM Appreciates the Role of Republic of South Sudan in Peace Negotiations

4 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has lauded the great role being played by the Republic of South Sudan to realize peace between Sudan's Government and the Revolutionary Front, calling on Sudan Liberation Movement , led by Abdul Wahid Mohammed Nur and the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement , led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo to join peace process.

The FM in statement it issued, Sunday, congratulated the Sudanese people on the occasion of signing the peace Agreement, in Juba, last Saturday, describing the historical agreement as the real step for building Sudan of peace, Freedom and Justice.

The statement commended the great and effective role of the Republic of South Sudan for hosting the peace talks and bridging the viewpoints gap between the government and the armed struggle movements.

"We also, thank all the sisterly and friendly countries which sponsored the agreement, in all the stages and witnessed the signing of the final agreement" the statement added.

