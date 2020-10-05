Sudan: Government and RF Review Speeding Up Implementation of Peace Agreement

Juba — The Government and the Revolutionary Front delegations affirmed the necessity for speeding up the procedures for implementation of the recently signed agreement from Khartoum, not Juba, explaining their readiness to implement the agreement on the ground.

Member of the Sovereign Council, the official Spokesman of the Government Negotiation Delegation, Mohammed Hassan Al-Tayshi said in press statement following the joint meeting which held today, in Pyramid Hotel, that the two sides stressed the necessity for the unity of the signatories of the agreement and not to delay any article of the agreement.

The meeting discussed a number of issues including the implementation of the Security Arrangements article, reformation of the government top institutions and the arrival of the RF members to Khartoum.