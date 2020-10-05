South Sudan: FFC Central Committee Meets Al-Hilo in Juba

Juba — A delegation of the Declaration of Forces of Freedom and Change met, Sunday, in Juba, the Chairman of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement /North Sector/ Commander, Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo.

Member of the FFC Central Committee, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh has pointed out that Al-Hilo blamed the FFC for their delay in responding to his proposal on the relation between the religion and the state which he presented eight months ago.

He said the two sides agreed to set up mechanism to remove the obstacles impeding the joining of Al-Hilo to the peace process.