South Sudan: FFC Central Committee Meets Al-Hilo in Juba

4 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — A delegation of the Declaration of Forces of Freedom and Change met, Sunday, in Juba, the Chairman of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement /North Sector/ Commander, Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo.

Member of the FFC Central Committee, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh has pointed out that Al-Hilo blamed the FFC for their delay in responding to his proposal on the relation between the religion and the state which he presented eight months ago.

He said the two sides agreed to set up mechanism to remove the obstacles impeding the joining of Al-Hilo to the peace process.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.