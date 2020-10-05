Malawi: Harry Mkandawire Touts MCP Supremacy in Tonse Alliance, Slurs At 'Tiny Parties With Less Than 10 MPs'

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy president Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire, on Sunday heightened his touting of President Lazarus Chakwera administration saying "it is the government that people looked forward to" and that Malawians should not be misled by "some noisemakers."

Mkandawire, who not long ago raised controversy as regards the disbursement of government loans when he said the first beneficiaries would be members of MCP, said by the fact that MCP has a majority in parliament the others "really do not matter."

He made the sentiments at Chisalankhanga Primary School as he drummed up support for the party's candidate, Leonard Mwalwanda, in the November 10 Karonga Central Constituency by-election.

"When we say we are in government people should understand. Currently, MCP has more than 60 MPs in parliament. What can a party with 3 or four MPs do?" asked a rhetoric Mkandawire in his address to a sizeable audience.

According to Mkandawire, MCP was geared to bail-out the people of Karonga Central if only they voted for Mwalwanda.

"Why should you make a mistake of voting for someone who has duped you for years and years when he was MP when [Leonard] Mwalwanda has offered himself to help you here?

"Make no mistake. Vote for this young man with a passion to develop this constituency. Leonard is a young man with a proper education, a humble and mature politician who has the full support of the Tonse Alliance under the leadership of President Chakwera. No one should cheat you that Tonse Alliance has endorsed another. Vote MCP through Mwalwanda and get immediate solutions to your problems," said Mkandawire.

He assured constituents and Chisalankhanga School Committee, on the spot, that a directive would be made to the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) to reconnect water to the school after the Board had disconnected it for a K120 000 bill.

For a poorly built school block, which was used as a podium for the rally, Mkandawire advised the Committee to liaise with Mwalwanda so that construction of a new classroom block begins immediately.

For one Yohane Mkandawire, a young man who has 14 points on MSCE but has not been selected to college, Mkandawire assured of recruitment into the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for the next intake.

"I have not done this because he is also a Mkandawire. Even if it were a Kishombe, I would have done the same. MCP believes in youth empowerment, and this is what I have just done. Please if you know of any of your friends with good points like you have, please let me know, through Mwalwanda, so that they too be assisted," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Mwalwanda, seemingly cool and very at ease assured the constituents that he will bring the government closer to them.

"Actually, this should have been happening from long time ago. But those that have been there before me have cheated you. Their time is gone. The vice president's [Harry Mkandawire] frequent visits to this constituency should show how intimate I am to government and this will trickle down to you enormously after you elect me as your representative to the national assembly on November 10," said Mwalwanda.

Mwalwanda, nephew to late Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda is battling it out with independent candidate Florence Nthakomwa, Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Ernest Mwalughali and UTM Party's Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

A snaphost opinion poll Nyasa Times has conducted as of Sunday shows the battle is between Mwalwanda and Mwenifumbo-former parliamentarian for the constituency.

00vote

Article Rating