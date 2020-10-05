South Africa: Update On Partial Re-Opening of Borders

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has convened an inclusive meeting involving senior immigration officials and ports of entry managers to address challenges arising from the implementation of regulations pertaining to travel into the country.

This also includes the opening of the tourism industry and promoting trade in order to stimulate economic recovery.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was consulted prior to and during the meeting and fully endorses its outcome.

Visa free status

The visa-free status of citizens of some countries and territories was temporarily suspended at the start of the lockdown period.

In line with government commitment to take urgent steps to address the economic and tourism stagnation brought about by the outbreak of COVID-19, the visa-free status of citizens from the following countries and territories has been re-instated:

South Korea

Spain

Italy

Germany

Hong Kong

Singapore

USA

UK

France

Portugal and

Iran

However, the visa free status does not alter the current COVID-19 regulations.

Minister Motsoaledi has instructed officials to communicate this decision to the aviation industry, embassies and other stakeholders as a matter of urgency.

Guideline regulating movement of goods

"The port managers have been instructed to adhere to the SADC protocol and guidelines regulating the movement of essential goods under COVID-19 regulations.

"The guidelines regulating truck drivers travelling across the border will continue to apply as has been the case for the past seven months," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The department said in view of the confusion regarding the 72 hours negative test requirement, it reiterated that business persons providing services across the borders of SADC are allowed multiple entry subject to producing a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure. This certificate is valid for 14 days.

Minister Motsoaledi is fully aware of the issue of airline and maritime crews and he has been informed that the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, is resolving the matter and a statement to that effect will hopefully be issued by the Minister of Transport today.

"Immigration officers will be required to assess the movement and place of origin of the traveller and not the country of origin of the airline concerned.

"Transit travellers through South Africa by air will be allowed to connect to their destinations, subject to them complying with applicable health protocols but need not produce the 72 hours negative certificate," the department said.

Visa services resume

As communicated on 30 September 2020, visa services, including submission of applications through VFS Global, have resumed in the following categories:

Visitor's visas, study visa, treaty visa, business visa, crew visa; medical treatment visa, relative's visa, general work visa, critical skills work visa, intra-company transfer work visa, retired person visa, corporate visa, exchange visa, waiver of prescribed requirement, as contemplated in section 31(2)(c) and appeals or reviews contemplated in section 8 of the Immigration Act.

COVID-19 business travel

Any person from a country listed as having a high COVID-19 infection and transmission rate, who wishes to undertake a business travel into South Africa, may, in writing, apply to the Minister of Home Affairs and demonstrate reasons for their request to enter the Republic for business purposes during the period of the national state of disaster.

Such applications must be directed to email Covid19BusinessTravel@dha.gov.za and supported by:

(a) A copy of passport and/or temporary residence visa

(b) Proof of business activities to be undertaken in the Republic

(c) Proof of travel itinerary and

(d) Proof of address or accommodation in the Republic

List of high-risk countries

The list of high-risk countries as published on 30 September 2020 is as follows:

Albaninia

Argentina

Armenia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Chile

Columbia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

France

Georgia

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Jamaica

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Luxemburg

Maldives

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Montenegro

Nepal

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Suriname

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Emirates

United Kingdom

USA

Venezuela

The list of these high-risk countries will be updated fortnightly and can be accessed on the Home Affairs website: www.dha.gov.za.

Immigration officers have been instructed to apply the requirements with a measure of flexibility in order to allow applications for business travel to be lodged at the ports of entry if and when necessary and await the outcome before entry into the Republic is allowed.

All other categories of travellers from medium and low-risk countries are required to produce a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure.

Any persons who fail to submit the certificate will be required to quarantine at his or her own cost.