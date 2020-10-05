Kenya: President Kenyatta Congratulates Winners of the 2020 Kip Keino Classic

3 October 2020
Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)
press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated winners of the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series Kip Keino Classic held today at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi County.

At the same time, the President thanked all participants for taking part in the Nairobi edition of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2020 event adding that Kenya's successful hosting of the global athletics meet was a testament of the country's strong profile as a sporting powerhouse.

"We are excited to have successfully hosted this auspicious international athletics event in Nairobi despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

"To all the participants in the track and field events at today's World Athletics Continental Tour 2020, Kip Keino Classic, you are all winners. You are winners because you took the bold step to compete despite the current global health crisis," the President said.

The Head of State, who is away in France on an official visit of the European nation, thanked World Athletics for choosing Nairobi as one of the ten world cities to host the inaugural championship and congratulated the local organising committee for a job well done.

"By choosing Nairobi to be one of the ten host cities of this prestigious championship, World Athletics has once again demonstrated that it is a dependable sporting partner of Kenya," the President said.

"To the local organising committee led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and the President of Athletics Kenya Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei and your various teams, congratulations for a job well done," he added.

Nairobi is the only African city selected to host the 2020 edition of the annual one-day event. Other cities are Tokyo (Japan), Nanjing (China), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Hengelo (The Netherlands), Turku (Finland), Kingston (Jamaica), Szekesfehervar (Hungary), Silesia (Poland) and Zagreb (Croatia).

Speaking when he re-opened the refurbished Nyayo National Stadium last week, the President promised to push through the upgrading of several other sporting facilities across the country to international standards.

Read the original article on Kenya Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.