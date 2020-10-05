South Africa: Three More Suspects Nabbed in R4.8 Million Theft Case

5 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Three more suspects have been arrested over the weekend in relation to a R4.8 million theft case.

The arrest came after a senior official from Molemole Municipality was arrested on Friday in Polokwane in connection to the same case.

The three, aged between 51 and 70 years, include a former Member of Parliament, the former chairperson of Makgatho Community Property Association and a bank employee.

"The 70-year-old former chairperson was arrested at his home in Ga Makgatho village on Friday evening, while the 51-year-old bank employee handed himself to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team members in Polokwane on Saturday.

"The former MP was arrested on Sunday morning at his home in Kanana village," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Monday.

It is alleged that between 2015 and 2018, the suspects allegedly connived and awarded a farming tender to a company linked to the wife of the senior municipal official without following due processes.

The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on today to face theft charges.

