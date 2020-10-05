Uganda: Three Districts Get Piped Water

Residents in Pallisa, Budaka and Mbale districts have a reason to smile after getting access to safe and clean water.

The solar-powered supply system, which was commissioned at the weekend, supplies water to the residents of Kamunge Village in Pallisa District, Nambago and Lwaboba villages in Mbale District.

The system with a 10,000 litre water tank in each benefiting communities, was constructed by Innovation Africa, a non-profit organisation with funding from Young Adults of the Sephardic community from Israel and the United States.

Mr Kefa Ziwu, the chairperson of Water User Committee in Nambago Village, Budaka District, said they are enjoying access to clean water for domestic and livestock use.

"We had no safe and clean water in our area. We have been in terrible situations," Mr Ziwu said.

Mr Peter Ayata Okirya, a resident of Kamunge Town Station in Pallisa District, said: "It's a relief, especially for women, who have been suffering to access safe and clean water."

He said piped water supply and sanitation systems will improve health and sanitation standards of the community.

Ms Asha Nagawa, a mother of seven children, said the water sources would also reduce the outbreak of diseases.

"Our district has for decades gone without safe water sources putting our lives at risk. We have suffered from water-borne diseases due to drinking unsafe water," Ms Nagawa said.

The Budaka District Information Officer, Ms Grace iliotu, said water coverage in Budaka District stands at about 70 per cent.

Mr Robert Khakhosi, the project manager of Innovation Africa in Uganda, said the project aims at providing water to improve hygiene and sanitation.

"With this intervention, the water burden is light and women will now use the time saved to become more productive," he said.

He added that each project costs between Shs150m and Shs170m depending on the setting of the community.

Mr Khakhosi also revealed that they are soon commissioning more water solar pump systems in Namabasa Sub-county and Lukhonje, both in Mbale, Lupanda in Budaka, Bulanga Village in Kibuku, Kakonge in Buyende, Nakobekobe in Nakapiripirit.

"We are also supporting health centres by providing them with solar lights and fridges to store vaccines," he said.