Mali: U.S. Response to Establishment of a Transitional Government in Mali

The United States views the establishment of a transitional government in the Republic of Mali as an initial step towards a return to constitutional order. We urge the transitional government to honor its commitments to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including holding democratic elections within 18 months.

It will also be important for the transitional government to fulfill its pledges to the Malian people to strengthen governance, combat corruption, reform electoral processes, and implement the 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. We call on the government to respect human rights and take concrete steps to prevent violations of those rights by state security forces, and to investigate and hold to account those responsible when violations do occur.

We firmly believe that a democratic, prosperous, and secure Mali is essential to the future of the Sahel region. As a partner of Mali for over 60 years, the United States will work with all who are committed to these goals. Now is the time for Malians to come together to build a better, brighter future for all.