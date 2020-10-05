Namibia: Hopsol Youth League Continues

5 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

THE Hopsol Youth Soccer League continued with matches from u9 to u17 level in Windhoek over the weekend.

In the u17 league, Ramblers B beat Greefies Football Academy 5-2, while Kasaona Football Academy beat SKW 4-2, and Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) beat Fortis Football Academy (FFA) 2-0.

After the first round of matches, Kasaona FA, Ramblers B and Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) now lead Group A with one win apiece, while Ramblers A, ACFA and Swallows lead Group B on three points each.

In the u15 category, Football School Windhoek beat Physical Active Youth (PAY) 5-1, while DTS beat Ramblers A 4-1, and KFA beat FFA 4-2.

KFA now lead Group A on six points from two matches, followed by SKW and Kasaona FA on three points from one match each.

In Group B, Football School Windhoek (FSW), DTS and Swallows are all on three points after one match each.

In u12 matches, ACFA and DTS both posted 8-0 victories against PAY and Windhoek Football Club respectively, while FSW beat SKW 4-1, and Ramblers beat Kasaona FA 3-2.

ACFA and DTS now lead Group A on three points from one match each, while FSW and Ramblers lead Group B on three points each.

The biggest scores of the weekend came in the u11 category, with Swallows thrashing Windhoek Football Club 18-0 and DTS A beating Ramblers 16-2. In other matches, SKW beat ACFA B 6-2 and ACFA A beat FSW 4-1.

Swallows and ACFA A now lead Group A on three points each, while DTS A and SKW lead Group B on three points each.

In the u10 category, SKW beat DTS 5-2 and ACFA beat Windhoek Football Club 6-3.

ACFA and SKW now lead the log on three points from one match each.

In the u9 category, ACFA beat Windhoek Football Club 9-0, Ramblers beat Swallows 8-1, and SKW beat DTS 5-1. Ramblers and ACFA A now lead the log on six points from two matches each, followed by SKW and DTS on three points from two matches each.

