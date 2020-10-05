South Africa: SA Marks Six Months Since First Covid-19 Case

5 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As South Africa marks six months since its first COVID-19 case was first reported, the country's cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases stands at 681 289.

On Sunday, 1 573 new people tested positive for COVID-19, while 38 people succumbed to the virus.

Of the latest fatalities, 37 are from Gauteng and 1 from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 976.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

"Our recoveries now stand at 614 781 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

To date, South Africa has conducted 4 269 626 tests with 18 113 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Eastern Cape has a total of 89 853 cases, Free State 48 403, Gauteng 220 910, KwaZulu-Natal 119 608, Limpopo 15 803, Mpumalanga 27 591, North West 29 927, Northern Cape 17 746 and 111 448 in the Western Cape.

