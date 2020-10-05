Namibia: BA Blasting Win Franchise T20 Series

BA Blasting won the inaugural Richelieu Franchise T20 series after a thrilling five-run victory against M&M Sign Strikers at the United ground on Sunday.

BA Blasting scored 200 for seven wickets off their 20 overs, while M&M Sign Strikers fell just short of the target, despite a brilliant century by Divan La Cock, who remained not out on 123.

In BA Blasting's innings, captain Gerhard Erasmus scored 69 off 35 balls (6x6, 5x4); Michau du Preez 59 off 25 balls (6x6, 1x4); and Karl Birkenstock 34 off 24 balls (3x6, 1x4), while Renier Bosman took three wickets for 31 runs off four overs.

In their run chase, M&M Sign Strikers got off to a poor start losing the wickets of Niko Davin for one and Stephan Baard for 13, but the middle order all contributed to bring them back into contention.

Lohan Lourens scored 21 and Jan Frylinck 17, while La Cock took charge with a great knock. He reached his 50 off only 33 balls in the 14th over, and then took only 18 more balls to reach his century five overs later.

With one ball remaining they needed a six to win, but La Cock could only manage two runs as they reached 195 for the loss of eight wickets off their 20 overs. La Cock remained not out on 123 not out which came off 59 balls and included 11 sixes and four fours, while Karl Birkenstock took three wickets for 50 runs off four overs.

On Sunday morning, M&M Sign Strikers beat King Price Kings by six wickets to book a place against BA Blasting in the final.

Sent in to bat, King Price Kings could only manage a total of 146 all out, with Michael van Lingen scoring 44 off 26 balls (2x6, 3x4), JP Kotze 28 off 21 (3x6, 1x4) and Marco Malan 25 off 14 balls (2x6, 3x4), while Steven Delport took four wickets for 20 runs off four overs.

In reply, M&M Sign Strikers' top order all weighed in with solid contributions as they easily hauled in the target.

Stephan Baard scored 38 off 20 balls (7x4), Nico Davin 53 off 28 (3x6, 7x4) and Lohan Lourens 40 not out off 23 balls (3x6, 2x4) as they reached the target with six wickets and 21 balls in hand.

Loftie-Eaton hits successive centuries

On Saturday, Nicol Loftie-Eaton was the star performer, hitting successive centuries in the final group matches.

In the morning he smashed 135 not out to guide BA Blasting to a 84-run victory against Mr 24/7 Emergency Services, and followed that up a few hours later with 121 not out in a 12-run victory against M&M Sign Strikers.

In the first match his century came up off only 45 balls, before he reached 135 not out off 58 balls, including 11 sixes and six fours.

Gerhard Erasmus added 54 off 24 balls (6x6, 3x4) and Hendrik van der Walt 27 as BA Blasting reached 240 for four wickets off their 20 overs.

Mr 24/7 Emergency Services never came close and were eventually all out for 156, with Malan Kruger scoring 42 off 24 balls (5x6) and Zane Green 35 off 19 (1x6, 5x4).

Loftie-Eaton also shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 20 runs off four overs, while Mika Mutumbe took 3/20 off three overs.

In the afternoon match, he scored 121 not out off 54 balls (9x6, 9x4), while Gerhard Erasmus added 22 and JC Balt 32 as BA Blasting reached 214 for four wickets off their 20 overs.

M&M Strikers made a valiant effort to chase down the target, eventually reaching 202/7 off their 20 overs.

Divan La Cock led their onslaught, scoring 73 not out off 35 balls (5x6, 4x4), while Lohan Lourens added 39 off 19 balls (1x6, 6x4) and Jan Frylinck 38 off 36 balls (2x6, 2x4).

Mutumbe was once again amongst the wickets, taking 3/60 off four overs, while Karl Birkenstock took 2/47 off four.

In other matches on Saturday, King Price Kings suffered two defeats, losing by eight wickets to M&M Sign Strikers, and by 48 runs to Mr 24/7 Emergency Services.

In the first match, King Price Kings were bundled out for 76 runs, with JP Kotze scoring 22, while Nic Scholtz took 2/19, Steven Delport 2/10 and Tinotenda Chiwara 2/17.

M&M Sign Strikers reached the target for the loss of two wickets, with Stephan Baard scoring 22 and Lohan Lourens 21 not out.

In the second match, Mr 24/7 Emergency Services scored 163 for three wickets, with JJ Smit scoring 92 not out off 67 balls (7x6, 5x5) and Joshuan Julius 52 off 40 balls (4x6, 1x4), while Danie van Schoor took 2/26 off three overs.

King Price Kings couldn't get close as they posted 115 for eight wickets off their 20 overs. Michael van Lingen scored 24 and JP Kotze 23, while Henry Olivier took 3/17 off three overs.