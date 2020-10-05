Tanzania Is Not Ready for a Free and Fair Election

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anonymous

Less than a month before the impending general elections, we are worried that the uneven electoral playing field will compromise the outcome of the process.

When President John Magufuli took office in 2015, he came to power on a promise to root out corruption. A series of eye-catching measures ensued, earning him the status of a model for other leaders, both within Tanzania and across the African continent.

Immediately, he cut unnecessary government expenditure, such as government officials' foreign travel, and redirected the funds towards delivering essential public services. Tanzanians were highly expectant as they were tired of the endemic corruption that had stunted the country's progress for decades.

But they were in for a huge surprise.

Since this early promise, his tenure has seen the gradual and systematic fall of the country's democratic credentials in which opposition politicians have been on the receiving end of brutal violence, unfair prosecution and public humiliation. Magufuli has overseen a highly polarised political environment in which the ruling party's dominance has been forced upon Tanzanian politics through unfair rules of engagement.

A case in point was the ban on public political rallies in June 2016, barely a year after he assumed office. He...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

