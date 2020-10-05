South Africa: SA's Listed Firms Are Hungry for Cash

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Shareholders are handy things to have when times are tough -- and JSE companies are turning to them in large numbers.

South African investors have stumped up a hefty R50-billion in 2020 as JSE-listed companies turned to shareholders in the absence of other financial alternatives.

To put this in perspective, R50-billion is roughly equivalent to the market value of Nedbank or Old Mutual and a little less than Harmony or Aspen.

Companies including Pepkor, Curro, Sun International, Harmony Gold and most recently African Rainbow Capital have raised funds from shareholders.

The reasons for raising capital are not all the same and some capital raises are better than others. But at the centre of it all sits the poor economy, stretched balance sheets and the Covid-induced lockdown.

City Lodge, for instance, carries R1.3-billion debt on its balance sheet and has barely traded since March, tipping the hotelier into a precarious position. In June it tapped its bankers for an additional R200-million, which they agreed to despite the fact that it pushed the company over agreed lending limits. In July, it raised an additional R1.2-billion by way of a rights issue, which will be used to pay down some debt and prop...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

