Kenya: Kip Keino Classic - Delighted Awuah Achieves PB Target in Punishing Altitude

3 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — British sprinter Kristal Awuah struggled to gasp for breath after finishing a scorching 200m race at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on Saturday, but deep down her heart, she was hearty delighted for achieving the target of attaining a personal best time.

The 2018 World Under-20 100m champion won the race in 23.04, a 0.7 improvement from her previous personal best. This was her primary target when she previewed the race on Friday afternoon.

"I am really delighted to have come here and run my PB. It wasn't an easy race and the altitude was really tough that's why I am even struggling to breathe. I am delighted however to come out here and win. It is really impressive for me," Awuah said, still gasping for breath from the tough race.

Awuah was fast off the blocks, maintaining an ascending tempo as she neared the final 100m.

She held off some final surge from Egyptian Bassant Hemida, the fastest on the field. The Egyptian timed 23.13 with Zambia's Djomvu Rodah third at 23.18.

There were only two Kenyans in the race, Maxmila Imali finishing sixth with a time of 24.41 while Eunice Kadogo clocked 25.21 and finished bottom of the pile.

"I wanted to come here and finish the season well after Doha last weekend. Now I know where I need to do better and hopefully I improve moving forward," Awuah noted.

Meanwhile in the men's race, South African Dambile Sinesipho, the African U18 champion, won the men's 200m in 20.44 ahead of Ivorian Arthur Cisse, who clocked 20.53.

Denmark's Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak, another promising talent, finished third in 20.61 to break his own national U20 record.

Elsewhere, Namibian 17-year-old Beatrice Masilingi produced a strong final run down the home straight to win in an African U18 best of 50.99 - the fastest time in the world by an U18 athlete for 18 years.

Kenya's Mary Moraa was second in 51.99.

"I wasn't really well prepared for this race because I wanted to run in the 800m but last week, they told me I could only run 400m. I couldn't say no so I just had to quickly prepare for this but I am happy coming second," noted Moraa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.