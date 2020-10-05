Liberia: NEC Unveils Referendum Symbols Today

The coordinator of the 2020 Constitutional National Referendum at the National Elections Commission (NEC) says final preparations leading to the unveiling of symbols for the conduct of the National Referendum concomitantly slated for 8 December with the senatorial election in Liberia have been concluded.

NEC Referendum Coordinator J. Jappah Nah discloses the first in a series of weeklong unveiling program takes place in Ganta City, Nimba County, starting today, Monday, 5 October 2020 to Wednesday, 7 October with the involvement of 120 Liberians from Grand Gedeh, Bong, Lofa and host Nimba counties.

The theme of the stakeholders' meeting on the national referendum symbols is "Bringing Referendum to the people", Mr. Nah reveals.

He says today, Monday, 40 Traditional Leaders from the above counties will gather to deliberate on the symbols, while tomorrow, Tuesday, another batch of40 participants comprised of local government authorities will brainstorm on the need for the symbols to be followed on Wednesday by the third and last in the series of 40 participants, which will include District Commissioners perusing the symbols.

According to him, the second in the series of unveiling program takes place in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County beginning 12 October 2020 to 14 October 2020 with another 120 participants.

He details the Buchanan unveiling ceremony will begin with 40 representatives of registered political parties in Liberia to be followed by 40 representatives from Civil Society groups, including Faith-Based Organizations, and Community Based Organizations on Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

The NEC referendum coordinator says to climax the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday will be another batch of 40 participants consisting of representatives of local and national media institutions from across Liberia.

Jappah explains that after unveiling of the symbols of the four propositions for the December 8, 2020 referendum and senatorial election, a massive civic and voter education awareness and distribution of symbols will be implemented in all 15 counties.

Liberians go to the poll in December to elect 15 senators that would join other 15 in the Liberian Senate, and to vote for four propositions in a national referendum that seeks to change the presidential term from six to five years; term in the Senate from nine to seven years; term for members of the House of Representatives from six to four years, and dual citizenship, respectively.