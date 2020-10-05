Liberia: NEC Unveils Referendum Symbols Today

5 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Jonathan Browne

The coordinator of the 2020 Constitutional National Referendum at the National Elections Commission (NEC) says final preparations leading to the unveiling of symbols for the conduct of the National Referendum concomitantly slated for 8 December with the senatorial election in Liberia have been concluded.

NEC Referendum Coordinator J. Jappah Nah discloses the first in a series of weeklong unveiling program takes place in Ganta City, Nimba County, starting today, Monday, 5 October 2020 to Wednesday, 7 October with the involvement of 120 Liberians from Grand Gedeh, Bong, Lofa and host Nimba counties.

The theme of the stakeholders' meeting on the national referendum symbols is "Bringing Referendum to the people", Mr. Nah reveals.

He says today, Monday, 40 Traditional Leaders from the above counties will gather to deliberate on the symbols, while tomorrow, Tuesday, another batch of40 participants comprised of local government authorities will brainstorm on the need for the symbols to be followed on Wednesday by the third and last in the series of 40 participants, which will include District Commissioners perusing the symbols.

According to him, the second in the series of unveiling program takes place in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County beginning 12 October 2020 to 14 October 2020 with another 120 participants.

He details the Buchanan unveiling ceremony will begin with 40 representatives of registered political parties in Liberia to be followed by 40 representatives from Civil Society groups, including Faith-Based Organizations, and Community Based Organizations on Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

The NEC referendum coordinator says to climax the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday will be another batch of 40 participants consisting of representatives of local and national media institutions from across Liberia.

Jappah explains that after unveiling of the symbols of the four propositions for the December 8, 2020 referendum and senatorial election, a massive civic and voter education awareness and distribution of symbols will be implemented in all 15 counties.

Liberians go to the poll in December to elect 15 senators that would join other 15 in the Liberian Senate, and to vote for four propositions in a national referendum that seeks to change the presidential term from six to five years; term in the Senate from nine to seven years; term for members of the House of Representatives from six to four years, and dual citizenship, respectively.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.