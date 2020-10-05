Liberia: Where Is the Ethical and Moral Standing of the 54th Liberian Senate?

opinion

The 54th Liberian Senate's gross ethical mismanagement of the alleged sexual dilemma that befell Amb. Kamayah who has now been confirmed Liberia's Foreign Minister is a clear indication of how this body has lost its legitimate sense of direction, moral hard grounds, lacks constitutional respectability, worthless, useless, and morally inept in handling ethical issues in recent past including Cllr. Nwabudike's dubious citizenship fiasco.

The below are some of those Senators' most Holy utterances when they spoke in tongues on the Senate floor, but no sooner, the below Senators became Super Chameleons overnight when they shamefully told Ms. Wilson to take her case to court after Amb. Kamayah's overwhelming confirmation.

"Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs has placed on hold the confirmation of Foreign Minister-designate Dee Maxwell Kemayah until a thorough investigation is carried out regarding recent sexual harassment allegations claims made against Mr. Kemayah by Ms. Whynee Cummings Wilson, an employee of the Liberian Permanent Mission to the United Nations." Senate Chair Morais.

"As senators and the committee charged with the responsibility of investigating allegations that are brought to that body, they find magnitude in thoroughly and fully investigating the allegations made against Ambassador Kemayah." Senator Dan Morais.

"There is an allegation that is tied to your reputation. I think that allegation should be investigated and cleared in your interest, in the interest of the Liberian Senate, and in the interest of Liberia, so we can conclude on this confirmation because you are going out there to represent us, and we don't want your integrity to be questioned. Therefore, I am recommending to this committee, that as we go to continue this confirmation hearing, that we take that into very serious consideration, and make sure that it is investigated properly so that we get clarity for you to go out there and represent Liberia." Sen. Kanga Lawrence.

"The position of the owner of the seal of the Republic is not anything to play with. Even if the President is elected, there is a role played by the foreign minister for other people around the world to know that that president is the president of the republic, because of the role they play by holding the seal. I want to thank the public for the interest that has been shown. That interest goes with special scrutiny." Sen. Commany B. Wesseh.

So then, what went wrong Hon. worthless Senators? The Senate has just lost its dignity and homage as a Senate. The Liberian 54th Senate should understand that patriotism and ethical practices are not earned on the back of Senators 'huge annual budgetary allocations, attractive monthly salaries, cuts from Lebanese merchants, driving of several SUV loaned cars, wearing of black coat attire, the erection of multiple mansions, possesses numerous diamond/gold creeks and logging companies in Liberia it is earned from the back of good ethical practices that should fight against special favors, political patronage, special interests, bribery, tips, and systemic corruption. What happened to Ms. Wilson's case is yet another unethical miscarriage of justice on the part of the useless Liberian 54th Senate.

These subjectivity feelings can be narrowed to the explicit handling of Ms. Wilson's case and Cllr. Nwabudike's dubious citizenship issue and his sustainability as chair at LCCC who has become a liability on the Liberian taxpayers and Amb. Kamayah alleged sexual narration in which the 54th Liberian Senate willfully caved and compromised such a grave sexual allegation, yet Amb. Kamayah was confirmed which was nothing but a big sham and also an embarrassment on the part of the Liberian 54th Senate.

What is the patriotism of the Liberian 54th Senate when it once confirmed a full-bloody-born Nigerian national twice as Chairman of Liberia Good Governance Commission and subsequently Executive Chairman Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission but yet dined him as NEC's chairmanship-what a shame! Are members of the Liberian Senate Liberians or foreigners in disguise turning their blind eyes on Liberia's unemployment rate at 2.81% but yet when on to employ Cllr. Nwabudike as an employee at the Liberian government?

The Senate action shows how weak the Liberian society is. Today, Cllr. NdubuisiNwabudike is still the Executive Chairman at LCCC on taxpayer payroll while hundreds and hundreds of Liberians remain unemployed. This cannot happen in Nigeria, Ghana only in a stupid nation like Liberia that this can take place. Liberia is currently a big political laughing stuff among foreigners, especially Nigerians and Ghanaians alike.