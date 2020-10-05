Liberia: UL Officials Arrest Two Academic Fraudsters

Authorities at the University of Liberia (UL) over the weekend arrested two young men who were posing with the same name for an absentee candidate in person of one Zwannah God-sent Martin, thwarting the duo's attempts to fraudulently sit the university's entrance on behalf of candidate martin.

The move backfired Saturday, 3 October on UL's Capitol Hill campus when an exam plotter noticed that two persons had shown up in the exam hall with the same candidate's name, but had no resemblance to the actual candidate's face on the form. UL Police were immediately alerted and the suspects were taken in for questioning.

The candidate form bears the name of one Zwannah God-sent Martin, and details that this candidate hails from Grand Cape Mount County and graduated from Mary help of Christians Catholic High School in 2018.

In conversation with this paper, one of the arrested men who calls his own name as James N. Roberts from Clay Street admitted that two weeks prior to the day of the test, he had been contacted by his friend Martin to sit the exam in his place.

"He was going Bomi County for a conference, actually I [told] him that it's wrong; I'm your friend, don't put me into problem, he said that my man I beg you, go and take my test because I [don't] want for my effort to go in vein," says Roberts. He says he accepted to sit in for Martin as a good friend, adding that he went for the test which was being administered on UL's Capitol Hill campus.

"When I was on the test, he sent another person. I don't know if it is he that did it or his relative that sent another person behind me. I was already taking my test and my other brother came in and he say his name Martin Zwannah too," Roberts explains further.

According to him, the plotter got confused, and then looked at the two of them, asked them questions. "So later on I confessed because I knew that what I was doing is wrong and I tell the people that my brother sent me to do his test - my brother and friend, so I wrong. I appeal to them, they said that we should meet the authority because it's already in the authority's office," he says. According to Roberts, he and Martin are childhood friends from the same community, noting that Martin went on a trip in Bomi for a training.

In an effort by this paper to hear from the other accused man who allegedly attempted sitting the exam in the place of Martin, the suspect says he has no comment, noting: "I'm guilty." He also declines to mention his name.