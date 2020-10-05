Liberia: Wilson Tarpeh Takes Over At EPA

5 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Days after being appointed by President George Weah to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), former Commerce Minister Wilson Tarpeh is expected to take over his new post today.

Prof. Tarpeh who has served in several positions under previous governments within the financial sector including as Minister of Finance comes to the EPA with arguably no background in environmental science.

But Tarpeh says with his administrative experience over the years in government he is prepared for his new task. He also takes over days after he pulled off a strike action at the APM Terminals at the Freeport of Monrovia where workers had gone of strikes.

The APM Terminal's Managing Director in a message to the former Commerce Minister said:"I've been informed about your intervention that led to an effective end of the strike action yesterday. Thank you so very much. God bless you," APM Terminal's General Manager of Mr. George Adjye wrote.

