Tanzania: Simba Seek to Maintain Form in JKT Tanzania Tie

SIMBA'S endeavour to maintain their status as top club will be tested again today in the Premier League match against JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

The reigning champions are seeking to continue their 100 per cent start of the campaign as they are yet to drop all three points no wonder they have won three matches and recorded one draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

They have pocked crucial points from debutants Ihefu FC (2-1), Biashara United (4-0) and Gwambina FC (3-0) to lead the scoring chart with 10 goals, more than any other team on the log.

However, speaking recently, the team's Information Officer Haji Manara conceded that the game will be tough but was full of confidence to produce tangible results from the away territory.

"As a team, we are well prepared and the technical bench has assured me that they will play to pocket vital three points regardless of the playing pitch which is not always friendly to our pattern of playing football. "We are aware that our opponents will come as a wounded Buffalo after losing their previous game to Coastal Union, but we have a good game plan to leave the place unhurt," Manara said.

He added: "For us, what we need more is the league title than they do, since the mission of Simba all the time is to fight for the league championship of which we highly need to reclaim than any other title available in the country."

Simba are aiming to defend the title for fourth consecutive time after winning it back to back three times and they seem to be on the right track even though the journey towards the championship is still wide open.

However, for the hosts JKT Tanzania, it has been a poor start for them as they have managed only one win in their four opening games of the ongoing season.

They lost two games and registered one draw to have four points from 12 maximum points if they had excelled to win all their encounters hence, facing a win-hungry Simba will be deadly to the soldiers team.