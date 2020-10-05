Tanzania: Seif Says He'll Concede Defeat If He Loses Fairly

MAALIM Seif Sharif Hamad, who is Zanzibar Presidential Candidate for ACT-Wazalendo has pledged to concede defeat should he fairly lose in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at a campaign at his home village of Mtambwe- Makoengeni in Wete District, North Pemba, he said he would congratulate the winner, urging the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to be fair and transparent in all electoral processes.

"I will definitely shake hands with any candidate who wins in the presidential race on October 28, 2020. The election should be fair, transparent and credible for me to accept defeat," he told the cheering audience in Pemba.

He said his main competitor from CCM, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, was a gentle and respectful person, asking him to issue a similar statement of defeat should he (Maalim Seif) win.

He explained at the rally that conflict or unrest would be avoided during the ongoing campaign, Election Day and the announcement of the winner should the electoral bodies remain firm in ensuring free and credible general election.

During the campaign the candidate promised to improve the free healthcare policy implemented under the current regime and that all Zanzibar people must benefit from free healthcare.

"We need healthy people for our country to strive socially and economically. Therefore, health will be among my priorities if I am elected to form the 8th phase of government," he said, adding that all hospitals would have skilled workers, including the medical staff and equipment.

"If we improve health services in the Islands," he said, "It could be also an opportunity for tourism because people from outside will visit Zanzibar for treatment or health checkup.

Vote for us so that my next government can pay back improved services, which clean the city and environment, modern housing and respect for human rights for all," Mr Hamad said, promising also to improve communications," he promised.