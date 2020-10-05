Tanzania: Tbf Keen to Take Leaf From Benin's Basketball Reforms

4 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

TANZANIA Basketball Federation (TBF) has been highly motivated by Benin's basketball switch from amateur to full professionalism.

Phares Magesa told the 'Sunday News' in the city yesterday that they have been impressed with the Benin decision to transform the game into full professionalism starting from 2020/21 League season.

Magesa said: "We first congratulate Benin, it is a wise decision. We would also like to reach that stage. It will be one of our agendas in our TBF meeting; we would like to learn from them and others who have already advanced."

He stressed that there are lot to be done to reach that stage for Tanzanians, but he believes everything is possible if two important entities, the government and private sectors will work together.

"Tanzania is heading to the right direction so far, we have lots of foreign imports at RBA league, but the game still needs big investment to advance to the higher stages. "We need more companies to join us and take a leaf from Diamond Trust Bank(DTB) who are doing well by forming a strong basketball team.

There is also NMB who has joined as sponsors of Savio. From the government is also doing well by bringing in teams like National Service (JKT) and Jeshi Stars, Tanzania Prisons, but we still need more investments on infrastructures," added Magesa.

However, he said basketball will continue to open more doors for players, coaches and referees since it will create more employment opportunities if more efforts are done.

"It is worth to invest in basketball, the currently introduced Basketball Africa League (BAL) that has a big support from NBA, has a lot of money to offer for teams that reach top 12 stage," he said.

Magesa also complements the government's move to renovate the National Indoor and a plan to construct an arena that will open doors for more international events.

According to the directives of the Benin government headed by President Patrice Talon, the recently passed law requires all clubs to henceforth operate as companies.

"For many stakeholders, the directive is a welcome development that is sure to see a marked improvement in all areas of the league and attracting the right sponsors."

The Vice President of the Benin Basketball Federation, Ganiyou Bakery was quoted as saying that already, the government is implementing the order by constructing 22 new outdoor courts across the country.

