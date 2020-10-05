Tanzania: Kinondoni Claim T-40 Cricket Throne

KINONDONI Development team wrote a new chapter this weekend as the overall winners of the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Development League title after a five-run victory over Lions Academy at Annadil Burhani oval in Dar es Salaam.

The epic final saw Lions Academy winning a toss and elected to field.

At the end, Kinondoni had registered 85 runs which Lions failed to beat when they were all out with 80 runs. Aahil Jasani was instrumental for Kinondoni Development team as he was very brilliant in both batting and fielding.

Speaking with Sunday News after the epic final, TCA Communication Officer, Atif Salim said the game was beautiful despite posting a small number of runs.

"It was a very interesting final to be honest. An extremely low scoring game and kudos to Kinondoni Development team, they snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat. That's why cricket is sometimes a very funny game. Nevertheless it was a very entertaining final."

Despite missing the title Lions Academy Vice-captain Salum Jumbe was named a player of the series, Lazaro Festo as the best bowler, Upanga Warriors Vice-captain Abdallah Jabiri was named the best batsman whereas Laksh Snehal from Upanga was decorated as the best upcoming player.

Prior to the final games the two teams met in the league on July 25th this year and Kinondoni won by three wickets after registering 124 runs against 123 penned by Lions.

From the league table Kinondoni and Lions were outstanding clubs and they deserved to play in the final. The both sides played four games and registered three wins.

On their hand Kinondoni lost to Upanga Warriors by 67 runs. Lions Academy was on top of the log, commanding the table with six points and 1.40 net runs rate.

At the second place were Kinondoni Development, who tied on points with leaders, but they were placed slightly behind on inferior net runs of 1.13. Both teams won three matches and lost one.

Upanga Warriors finished third after registering four points and 1.24 net runs rate. Ilala Boys were positioned fourth after bagging two points and -0.16 net runs rate.

At the bottom are TCA women, without a point. The league was played in 40-overs format whereas it took place every Saturday and involved five teams; four of them were for men, while fifth was women's side.

Meanwhile, the Women Premier League played in 20-overs has begun whereas SUA Queens defeated Nyanza Queens by 38 runs at SUA ground. Asha Daud from SUA was named the game star after registering 43 runs from 61 balls.