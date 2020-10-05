Tanzania: Exploit Isaka Dry Port, SGR Opportunities - PM

CCM Central Committee member and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to Isaka residents in Kahama District to utilise opportunities arising from Isaka Dry Port Project for their own development.

Mr Majaliwa said this on Friday during campaigns held at Kagongwa and Isaka on his way to Kakole Ward in Msalala Constituency in Shinyanga Region.

He said the dry port and the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) offered best opportunities for Kahama residents to benefit from.

The PM said the two major projects created many opportunities for residents living where the project was being implemented.

"The dry port will help facilitate cargo handling from neighbouring countries. This is also a good opportunity for Kongwa residents to do business and Isaka residents can as well set up guest houses and hotels. Once the SGR project crossing Isaka is completed, a person will only use four hours to travel to Dar es Salaam instead of 14 hours spent on travelling by buses," said Mr Majaliwa.

He asked Shinyanga residents to choose CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, and all candidates vying for councillorship positions in Msalala Ward for development in their areas.

On the other hand, Msalala Constituency candidate Iddi Kassim passed unopposed.

Speaking to Segese and Kakola residents, the PM told them a plan of constructing a 106km road stretch from Geita-Kagongo-Kahama to tarmac level.

"A feasibility study has been identified on page 66 of the CCM Manifesto 2015, whereas, the new manifesto states its implementation and completion for people to start using the road to do business without any problem," he said.

In another development, the PM used the opportunity to campaign for Dr Magufuli and Shinyanga CCM parliamentary candidate Patrobas Katambi, saying they had every reason to choose the party's candidates due to its good policies which touched different groups, including women and the youth.

"My fellow Tanzanians do not be deceived, on October 28 let's go and choose Dr Magufuli and other CCM candidates for our own development. Let's not waste our time, all good things can be sought in CCM," noted the PM.

He cautioned them against voting for the opposition because they had pledged to mortgage the country's minerals in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, 18.4bn/- has been released to finance the improvement of infrastructure of three major water projects in Kakola Ward for people in the areas to access it.

Mr Majaliwa was speaking to Kakola residents in Msalala Municipal Council in Kahama District on Friday during a CCM general election campaign.

"The government has allocated 18.4bn/- to ensure the project takes off taking into consideration the pace at which Kakola is growing," said Mr Majaliwa.

He pointed out that the money was for a water project at Nduku-Busangi and the expansion and rehabilitation of Kakola Water Project.

On the other hand, the government was implementing Msalala Project in collaboration with Bulyanhulu Mine. Other water projects worth 2.1bn/- are implemented in Mwanzimba, Igombe, Mwakuzuka, Izuga, Mhama and Chela villages.

While he was given an opportunity to campaign for Dr Magufuli, Minister for Minerals, Mr Dotto Biteko, said under the leadership of Dr Magufuli, small miners from Bulyanhulu Mine located in Shinyanga Region had contributed heavily to government revenue.

Mr Biteko said the government's move to issue licences to small-scale miners, including those from Bulyanhulu had enabled them to collect up to 6bn/- in the government's coffers annually.

The Bukombe Constituency candidate (CCM) said before 2015, the government only acquired not more than 7kg valued at 38mn/- per year.

He said after the Mining Act was amended, gold production rose to 1,000kg, thus making the government to get over 6bn/-.

He noted that such achievements were an outcome of the government's move to improve mining agreements with investors which in turn led to a rise in revenue.